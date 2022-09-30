Chargers Shut Out South Side 21-0

By RON PARK

ron@magicvalleypublishing.com

The Westview High School Chargers secured their second shutout of the season this past Friday night with a 21-0 homefield win over Jackson South Side.

Senior Quincy Hamilton caught two touchdown passes during the non-region contest, and senior Omarion Harris caught one for six, all three thrown by senior quarterback Craig Ross.

Altogether, Hamilton amassed 122 yards receiving on six catches, and Harris caught two for 61 yards.

Ross went 10-24 with a total of 207 yards and three TDs.

Harris and sophomore Nolan Pritchett spearheaded Westview’s defense with 10 tackles apiece. Seniors Hayden Smith and Davey Richardson also delivered solid defensive performances with eight and seven tackles, respectively.

Harris and Smith also each served up one quarterback sack.

“Our defense played great all night,” said Westview head coach Jarod Neal. “The offense played okay and made a play when we needed it to.”

Now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in region play, the Chargers will be hosting the undefeated Union City Golden Tornadoes in an important region battle this upcoming Friday night, starting at 7 p.m.

“That is going to be a tough matchup,” said Neal. “We will have to play very well.”