Chargers 2022 Homecoming

Westview High School celebrated its football homecoming against Jackson South Side Friday, Sept. 23. Members of the homecoming court include: (from left to right) Junior Maid Addie Roberts, who plays basketball and softball, escorted by Rhett Hay; Queen Candidate Jillian Brigance, who plays basketball and softball, escorted by Micah Daniels; Homecoming Queen Betsy Mantooth, who plays volleyball and is a member of the drama club, escorted by Cole Belew; Queen Candidate Aspen Thompson, who plays soccer, escorted by Quincy Hamilton; Freshman Maid Mari Frances Taylor, who is a member of the cheer team, escorted by Christopher Damron; and Sophomore Maid Emma Cook, who is a member of the cheer team, escorted by Cody Meeks.