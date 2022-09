Carl Theodore “Teddy” Davidson, 68, of Dresden, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born Nov. 4, 1953 to the late William Harley and Martha Wright Davidson. He was a United States Navy Veteran. There will be a private graveside memorial and celebration of life for family and friends on Sept. 30, at 12 noon in Sunset Cemetery. Bowlin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.