Gleason High School celebrated its 2022 football homecoming during its game against Greenfield on Friday, Sept. 23. Members of the court are as followed (left to right) Sophomore Maid Susana Solares, Junior Maid Jaeda Perry, Gleason 2022 Homecoming Queen Kiley Corbin, Senior Maid Sophie Wilson, and Freshman Maid Josie Muzzell. Attendants were Nora Oliver as flower girl and Griffin Bargery as crown bearer. Photo by Jasmine Williams.