UTM Celebrating Homecoming Sept. 25-Oct. 2

The University of Tennessee at Martin will host its 2022 homecoming festivities Sept. 25-Oct. 2 on the main campus.

Among this year’s events, the annual Quad City tent festival will begin at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 1, followed by the 2 p.m. homecoming football game against Tennessee Tech at Hardy Graham Stadium. UT Martin is stepping back into the 70s with a theme of “Groovy Days at UTM” for the event-filled week.

“Our theme is decided by the Student Alumni Council each year,” said Jackie Johnson, assistant vice chancellor for alumni relations and annual giving. “This was one of three great ideas they presented. We chose this theme because it is such a fun, easy decade to reminisce about times at UTM.”

Traditional homecoming events throughout the week include rope pull held 4 p.m. daily with championships beginning at 3:30 p.m., Sept. 30, behind the Student Recreation Center; lip sync held at 7 p.m., Sept. 27, at the City of Martin Public Library stage; pyramid and pep rally held at 7 p.m., Sept. 30, at the Elam Center; and the National Pan-Hellenic Council step show at 7 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Elam Center.

In addition to the step show, the Black Alumni Council is sponsoring several events during homecoming week, including the BAC Feel the Funk Alumni Mixer at 9 p.m., Sept. 30, at the Martin Event Center; the Black Alumni Council tailgate at 12 p.m., Oct. 1, outside Hardy M. Graham Stadium; and the Soul Purpose Alumni After Party at 9 p.m., Oct 1, at the Martin Event Center.

Saturday, Oct. 1, is the primary day for homecoming activities and includes the Letterwinners’ Breakfast and Hall of Fame inductions and the Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program (both by invitation only) prior to the opening of Quad City at 10:30 a.m. The Skyhawk football team will take its traditional “Hawk Walk” through the Quad at 11 a.m., and the football game begins at 2 p.m. Homecoming week will end with brunch from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oct. 2, in the Skyhawk Dining Hall.

More about the week is available at alumni.utm.edu/homecoming where homecoming T-shirts can be reserved and a complete list of events is posted. Adult T-shirts range from $20-22 and youth T-shirts are $15. For more information about UT Martin homecoming activities, contact Johnson at 731-881-7610 or jjohn253@utm.edu.