Local FFA’s Promotes Community

FFA PROMOTES AG AND SPORTS – The Annual Redneck Games, which is held in conjunction with the Dresden Homecoming, had another successful year. The Dresden FFA participated in helping to recognize Dresden High football players and cheerleaders while also promoting involvement and interest in FFA for the area. Students K-12 participated in games like apple bobbing, wild game calling, tug of war, pie eating contests, and other exciting games. (L to R) Front Row: Rebecca Frazier, Destanie Dean, Alex Cravens, Amanda Perry, Emma Harrison, Adrianne Todd, Cayden Lowry. Back Row: Miller Moore, Jonathan Holden, and Hannah White. Photo by Weakley County School Facebook.

The Westview FFA Chapter participated in the Tennessee Soybean Parade this year where members not only promoted the program but also Westview alumni and Grand Marshall of this year’s festival, Garrett Dinning. Photo by Daphne Hernandez on Facebook.