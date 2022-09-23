Lions Blank Bulldogs 56-0

By RON PARK

It was another winning experience for Dresden football fans and a tough night for Gleason fans as the still undefeated Lions shut out the Bulldogs 56-0 this past Friday night in Gleason.

“It was good to go on the road and get a big region win,” said Dresden head coach Keith Hodge. “Our guys have approached each game very focused. This was another game where field position was big for us and we capitalized on it.”

The Lions tacked 21 points up on the scoreboard in the first quarter with touchdowns on a three-yard keeper by quarterback Tatum Oliver, a 35-yard TD pass from Oliver to Raymond Johnson, and another three-yard carry by Oliver.

The second quarter witnessed an eight-yard TD sprint by Cameron Schlicht, a 34-yard scoring pass play from Oliver to Nick Turnbow, and a 27-yard TD reception by Jaylyn Mitchell on a pass from Oliver. Dresden was up 42-0 at the half.

Tristan Jett opened up the second half with a 67-yard breakaway run to the end zone, and then Jett finished out the scoring with a 45-yard TD carry, shrugging off several tackle attempts in the process, at around the five-minute mark of the third quarter.

Mark Maddox added seven extra points, but one of his kicks was blocked by Gleason.

“Special teams play has been a good weapon for us, and this game was no different,” said Hodge. “Defense didn’t give up any big plays, and we tackled well in space. On offense we took advantage of some good opportunities to put points on the board. Our offense is continuing to gain the confidence we need down this stretch.”

The Bulldogs did put together a determined drive that started late in the third and continued well into the fourth quarter, pushing forward to within 20-yards of the goal line on carries by Aiden Legens, Drake Lovell, Christian Goad, and Drake Lehmkuhl. Dresden’s defense, however, stopped them short on a fourth down attempt.

Gleason’s defense did force two Dresden punts, and Lovell ended a Dresden possession with a fumble recovery in the second quarter.

Here at the midseason mark, Oliver has been leading the Lions, both offensively and defensively, with five-game totals of 731 yards passing, 382 yards rushing, and 44 tackles. Jett has rushed for 300 yards so far, Johnson leads all receivers with 239 yards, and Jett and DeAngelo Lambert are tied for second in tackles with 30 apiece.

This upcoming Friday night, the Lions will be trekking to South Fulton for another regional matchup.

“South Fulton is a young group that’s playing well and are gaining momentum,” said Hodge. “Their quarterback is a very poised player that is the centerpiece of what they do. I expect to see the ball in his hands a lot, so we’ll have to approach this game slightly different. We have to continue to take advantage of possessions and put points on the board if we want to get this region win.”

Gleason will be hosting Greenfield Friday night for a non-region homecoming contest.