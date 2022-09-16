UTM Invites High School Students to Fall Preview Days

The University of Tennessee at Martin invites all high school students and their families to attend Fall Preview Days on Sept. 24 or Nov. 12 to find out what it means to be a Skyhawk.

Preview Days will be held on the main campus in the Boling University Center. Each event will begin at 9 a.m. with registration and an information fair, followed by an official welcome at 9:30 a.m.

A panel of current UT Martin students will answer questions and talk about their college experiences at 10 a.m., followed by departmental visits at 10:45 a.m. and a campus tour at 11:30 a.m.

During each Preview Day, students will have the opportunity to ask questions about academic programs, financial aid, scholarships, housing and student life. Academic advisers, financial counselors and current students are available to talk with students and their families in a relaxed environment.

There is no cost to attend, and parents, siblings and other visitors are welcome.

Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure that each student can visit areas of personal interest. Registration can be completed online at www.utm.edu/preview. For more information, contact the UT Martin Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (731)-881-7020 or admitme@utm.edu.

UT Martin is a primary regional campus in the University of Tennessee System offering bachelor’s degrees, majors, concentrations and options in more than 150 specialized fields as well as seven graduate degrees.

In addition to the main campus, the university has five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Selmer, Ripley and Somerville. UT Martin Online offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees including the online Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree for working adults. Learn more at www.utm.edu.