Scotts Hill runs past Gleason 26-6

UP FOR THE CATCH – Gleason High School’s Garrett Pinkston goes up for a pass reception during the Bulldogs’ loss to Scotts Hill Friday night. Photo by Gary Owens.

By JIM STEELE

Sports Writer

Scotts Hill running back Noah Clayton carried seven times for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Lions topped the visiting Gleason Bulldogs 26-6 Friday night at Scotts Hill.

The Lions took a 13-0 lead at halftime and increased their margin to 26-0 by the end of the third quarter.

Gleason got on the board in the final frame when Kyzer Crochet hit Garrett Pinkston on an 8-yard pass.

The Bulldogs, 2-2, host rival Dresden in a region contest this upcoming Friday night.

The Dresden Lions, 4-0, are ranked No. 4 in the State’s most recent Class A Associated Press poll after defeating Gibson County 63-0 this past Friday night.

