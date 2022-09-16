Scotts Hill runs past Gleason 26-6

By JIM STEELE

Sports Writer

Scotts Hill running back Noah Clayton carried seven times for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Lions topped the visiting Gleason Bulldogs 26-6 Friday night at Scotts Hill.

The Lions took a 13-0 lead at halftime and increased their margin to 26-0 by the end of the third quarter.

Gleason got on the board in the final frame when Kyzer Crochet hit Garrett Pinkston on an 8-yard pass.

The Bulldogs, 2-2, host rival Dresden in a region contest this upcoming Friday night.

The Dresden Lions, 4-0, are ranked No. 4 in the State’s most recent Class A Associated Press poll after defeating Gibson County 63-0 this past Friday night.