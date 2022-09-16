Gleason Jr. High Homecoming

The Gleason Junior High School 2022 Homecoming court (L to R): 6th grade maid, Kristiana Addison; 7th grade maid, Hylan Leach; Queen, Kenlee Jo Suddath; 8th grade maid, Sophie Beasley; flower girl, Kylie Weber; and crown bearer, Gage Chandler. Photo by Gary Owens.

DOWN THE MIDDLE – Gleason Jr. High’s #12 Conner Ballew tries to run down the middle. The Gleason Bulldogs fell to Hillcrest 42-6. The Bulldogs play Lake Road on the road Thursday night, Sept. 15, starting at 5 p.m. Photo by Gary Owens.