Chargers Hold Off Fairview 32-26

By RON PARK

A second-half surge by Fairview proved to be a real threat to the hosting Westview Chargers Friday night, but the Chargers held on to claim their second consecutive win 32-26.

The first half, however, belonged entirely to Westview with a touchdown carry by senior Drew Shanklin and scoring receptions by senior Quincy Hamilton and sophomore Tyler Belew, both on passes by senior quarterback Craig Ross.

The Chargers were up 20-0 at halftime.

Fairview hit the field determined to turn it around in the second half, and they got close, but two more Westview touchdowns – including a TD pass from Ross to senior Taylor Haskins and another scoring run by Shanklin – had the Chargers up by six at the final buzzer.

Shanklin led Westview in rushing with 222 yards on 26 carries, while Ross went 17-29 for the night with 168 yards passing. Hamilton led all receivers with 62 yards.

Senior Hayden Smith delivered a big defensive performance with 17 tackles, including five solo and two for a loss.

Shanklin also did well on the defensive side with eight tackles (four solo), a pass interception, and a pass breakup.

Sophomore Nolan Pritchett tallied eight tackles, as well, with three of those being solo.

Now at an even 2-2 for the season and 1-0 in region play, the Chargers are hosting the Camden Central Lions this upcoming Friday night for their second region bout of the year.