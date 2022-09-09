Martin First in State for TVA Fast-Charging Partnership

By SABRINA BATES

The City of Martin is not just a town on the State of Tennessee map. It has added another service to the region after last week’s ribbon-cutting of an electric-vehicle charging station in the city hall parking lot.

The two “fast” chargers are the first in the state installed through a partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority. Leading that partnership are the Weakley County Municipal Electric System, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Seven Sisters Power Corp. for the pilot program.

State and local leaders gathered in the parking lot of city hall on Tuesday for the announcement of the pilot program. TVA’s regional Fast Charge Network program is slated to install fast-charging stations throughout TVA’s seven-state service area, including all 56 state parks in Tennessee.

The goal of the project is to place charging stations within 50 miles of major highways and interstates to enable long-distance EV travel. It is anticipated there will be more than 200,000 electric vehicles on the road in the Tennessee Valley by 2028.

A fast-charger is expected to charge an electric vehicle from 20 to 80 percent in about 20 minutes. EV owners pay at the pump for charge times, which can range in pricing from 2 to 15 cents for every 30 seconds or by the minute.

“We moved quickly to participate in Fast Charge TN because we want to make it easy for people to choose EVs so our community can enjoy the economic and environmental benefits of electric transportation,” WCMES General Manager Andrea Harrington said. “The funding from TVA makes it possible to add fast chargers in our community by providing 80 percent of the project cost.”

TDEC committed 15 percent, the maximum allowable, of the State’s Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust allocation to fund light-duty EV charging infrastructure. Approximately $5 million from this fund is expected to be allocated to fast-charging infrastructure along corridors. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) intends to provide TDEC with an additional $7 million in federal Highway Infrastructure Program (HIP) funds to expand fast-charging electric vehicle infrastructure along federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors in Tennessee. The remainder of the project will be funded by TVA, other program partners and program participant cost share.

“Fast-charging stations provide Tennesseans with an important service, connect our rural and urban areas, and help protect the environment,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “We are proud to be a partner in this effort and we look forward to the benefits this step will bring to the community.”

Local mayors said the announcement is a boost to the city and county.

“This charging location does more than charge cars – it connects Martin to the Fast Charge Network and plays an important role in putting our region on the leading edge of the new electric economy,” Martin Mayor Randy Brundige noted.

“This installation is not just about an electric charging station,” Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said. “It is also about Weakley County being forward thinking and future ready. I appreciate TVA, WCMES, and the City of Martin for making this investment and being committed to leading the way for other communities across the state and region,” he added.

TVA has a website devoted to the drive electric initiative, including information about the Fast Charge Network, cost savings and charger availability at https://energyright.com/ev/.

Learn more about Fast Charge TN at www.tn.gov/EVFastCharge.