James Michael Cook 1955 – 2022

James Michael “Mike” Cook, 67, of Union City passed away 11:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022, at AHC Union City. He was a former resident of Dresden.

Funeral services were conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Pastor Roger McPeak officiated. Burial followed in East View Cemetery.

Visitation was held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday.

Pallbearers were David Brooks, Johnny Brooks, Cody Foust, Jason Foust, Cameron Bynum and Caysen Bynum.

Mike was born February 23, 1955, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of the late James Roy Cook and the late Ruthie Lee (Johnson) Wyatt. He served in the Tennessee National Guard in Ecuador and was a member of The Cowboy Church in Martin. Mike retired as a truck driver after 25 years of service.

He is survived by one brother, Dennis Cook of Martin; one sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Mick Dunlap of Martin; two stepbrothers and their spouses, Billy and Juanita Wyatt of South Fulton and Bobby and Wanda Wyatt of Troy; and his half brother and his spouse, Dan and Tammy Cook of Frankfort, Kentucky.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Cook; and his grandparents, Velma Morris, Ira Rudd and John and Treacy Cook.

Paid Obituary – Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home