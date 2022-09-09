DMS Lions fall to Pioneers 20-6

By RON PARK

The Dresden Middle School Lions suffered a 20-6 homefield loss to the Gibson County Pioneers on Thursday night, Sept. 1.

The first quarter proved scoreless for both teams, but the Pioneers broke the ice in the second quarter with a touchdown. Dresden stopped the conversion attempt, but Gibson County took the lead and was still ahead 6-0 at the half.

In the second half, the Pioneers widened their lead to 14-0, but Dresden’s Bruce Willis cut six points off that advantage when he ran one in for the touchdown.

Gibson County added one more TD for the final tally.

“It was definitely not the outcome we wanted, but I was very proud of how we competed,” said Dresden head coach Richard Ritz. “Gibson County had some very big and physical guys and are very well coached. We are dealing with several injuries and had some key pieces out. We had kids playing in new positions and guys that stepped up.”

Now 2-2 for the season, the Lions are hosting the Martin Middle School Chargers in non-conference competition on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“I’m hoping we get healthy over the next couple of weeks before we close out the season with three conference games,” said Ritz.

Those conference contests include Greenfield (home) on Sept. 15, Gleason (away) on Sept. 22, and South Fulton (away) on Sept. 29.