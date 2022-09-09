| logout
Charger Students of the Month recognized
Martin Primary School would like to recognize our Charger Students of the Month from each classroom for the month of August.
Charger students exhibit good behavior and character and are a role model for other students.
These outstanding students include:
*Kindergarten and PreK: Creed Castleman, Bristol Harrison, Fiona Connolly-High, Brooks Cottrell, Malayah Farmer, Arabella Humphrey, and Amir Martin.
*First Grade: Kennedi Jackson, Sydney Stover, Aurora Noe, Rebecca Zhu, Kavik Hartmann, Royal Fitts, and Emberson Ellis.
*Second Grade: A’Vae’Ah Johnson, Kennix Smith, Royal Hogard, Makinly Wilson, Eleanor Massey, and Luke Croom.
Not pictured above are Phoebe Bragg and Anabelle Leech.