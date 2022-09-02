UTM Volleyball Goes 1-1 at Colonel Classic

The first day of the 2022 University of Tennessee at Martin volleyball season featured two marathon matches as the Skyhawks went 1-1 to start the Colonel Classic hosted by Eastern Kentucky.

UT Martin began its season with a 3-2 setback (25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 17-25, 12-15) to Radford before rallying for an impressive 3-2 victory (26-24, 25-27, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14) over IUPUI. All in all, the Skyhawks faced 68 tie scores and 35 lead changes over the course of the two matches.

Karen Scanlon topped UT Martin with 29 kills and six service aces today while Haeleigh Paulino recorded team-highs in assists (51) and attack percentage (.385). Defensively, Dylan Mott compiled 47 digs (4.70 per set) to lead the way while Angel Baylark swatted away six blocks to guide the Skyhawks.