Outgoing and Incoming Commissioners

OUTGOING COMMISSIONERS – Outgoing Weakley County commissioners (from left) Larry Hudson, Donnie Essary, Colton Nanney, Beth VanCleave, Eric Owen, and Dale Overton were honored for their service to the county during a special reception on Aug. 25 at the Weakley County Courthouse. County Mayor Jake Bynum presented each of them with a plaque. Owen and Overton have both served as commissioners for over two decades.

SWEARING THEM IN – Weakly County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore administers the Oath of Office to 18 Weakley County commissioners during a mass swearing-in ceremony Tuesday at the Weakley County Courthouse. All county officials who were either newly elected or re-elected during the Aug. 4 General Elections, as well as some appointees and office staff members, were sworn in before a sizable crowd in the Circuit Court courtroom.