Members of the community and those at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department gathered Tuesday, August 30 to wish Sheriff Mike Wilson (front and center) a happy retirement. For many decades Wilson has been a familiar face to those in the area for being not only the longest serving sheriff in Weakley County but also in the state. After being a constant during Weakley County’s many changes and challenges, Wilson will be stepping away while Terry McDade was voted in and will be taking over the Sheriff’s position. See next week’s Dresden Enterprise for a story recounting Sheriff Wilson’s law enforcement career.