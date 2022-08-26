Man Dies After Being Shot Near Gleason

By RON PARK

A man has died after being shot last week near Gleason.

According to Cpt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a residence just outside the Gleason City Limits at around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 and found that Shane K. Westphal, 28, was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical responders were called to the scene, and Westphal was airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. According to a friend of the family, Westphal later died on Aug. 19 at Skyline.

A witness at the scene told investigators that a male subject had come to the residence, Westphal had gone outside to speak with the male subject, and three gunshots were heard shortly thereafter.

Cpt. Plunk said that Westphal had two gunshot wounds, but only one of those was life threatening.

The male subject was not at the scene when deputies arrived, but he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit.

This case is still under investigation.