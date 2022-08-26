33 Candidates Qualify for Nov. City Elections

By RON PARK

ron@magicvalleypublishing.com

Four of Weakley County’s five incorporated municipalities will be conducting city elections on Nov. 8, and a total of 33 candidates have qualified to appear on their local ballots.

The deadline for candidates to submit completed petitions was Thursday, Aug. 18.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt pointed out, however, that these candidates still have until today (Thursday, Aug. 25) to officially withdraw their candidacies if they want their names kept off the November ballot.

Dresden, Martin, Greenfield, and Sharon are all holding city elections on Nov. 8. Gleason is on a different election cycle, and their next city election will be held in November of 2024.

The deadline for voter registration for the upcoming November election is Oct. 11, and the deadline to make a request for a mail-in ballot is Nov. 1. Early voting will open Oct. 19 and continue through Nov. 3.

Dresden Elections

The mayor’s position and three at-large alderman seats will be on the ballot in Dresden, all for four-year terms.

Incumbent mayor Jeffery T. Washburn has qualified to seek re-election, and challengers Lyndal Dilday, Brandi George, Mark Maddox, and Mike Vernon have also qualified.

Dilday, who currently serves as an alderman, is not seeking re-election for that position since he is running for mayor, but incumbent aldermen Gwin Anderson and Sandra Klutts have qualified for the alderman race.

Other candidates that have qualified for alderman include Matthew Chappell, Curtis Doran, Lana M. Eaves, Kenneth G. Gatewood, Dale Hutcherson, Thomas D. (Tom) McWherter, Kenny Presley, and Richard Tidwell.

Martin Elections

The office of mayor and three alderman positions in three separate wards, all for four-year terms, will be up for the vote in Martin.

Two candidates have qualified for the mayor’s race, including incumbent mayor Randy Brundige and challenger Sammy Liles.

Single alderman seats are up for reelection in Wards 1, 2, and 3, and only incumbents have qualified in all three cases. These incumbents include Scott D. Robbins in Ward 1, David Belote in Ward 2, and Terry J. Hankins in Ward 3.

Greenfield Elections

Greenfield residents will be voting for the position of mayor for a two-year term and four at-large alderman positions, each for four-year terms.

Incumbent mayor Cindy McAdams is the only candidate to qualify for the mayor’s race.

Five candidates have qualified for the alderman seats, including incumbents Mark Galey, Bobby Morris II, and Leanna Stephenson, as well as newcomers Jeff Hansen and Jaye Massey.

Current alderman Don Allen is not seeking reelection.

Sharon Elections

The November ballot in Sharon will feature the office of the mayor for a two-year term and two alderman seats, also for two-year terms.

Qualifying for the mayor’s race are incumbent Ali Stalter and challenger Donna Stricklin.

Incumbent aldermen Carla R. Edwards and James Gary Roberts are seeking reelection, and they are being challenged by newcomers Monroe Ary, Joe D. Jones, and Teddy (Tee) Vandeveer, Jr. All five of these candidates have qualified.