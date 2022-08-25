UTM Soccer Opens Season with 4-1 Setback to Kentucky

The University of Tennessee at Martin soccer team had its 2022 season opener spoiled by visiting Southeast Conference foe Kentucky on Sunday afternoon as the Wildcats pulled away with a 4-1 victory at Skyhawk Field.

The Skyhawks (0-1) gave up two first half goals before cutting the margin in half just five minutes into the second period as senior Catey Hunt scored her third career goal courtesy of a penalty kick which she deposited into the right corner of the net in the 50th minute.

Unfortunately, the momentum would be short-lived for the home squad as Kentucky answered seven minutes later following Ulfa Úlfarsdóttir’s second goal of the afternoon. The Wildcats later put the game effectively out of reach on a strike by Hannah Richardson to bring the score to its final margin of 4-1 in the 84th minute.

UT Martin tallied seven shots on goal in the contest with sophomore Makayla Robinson leading the team with a pair while Izzy Patterson, Nyeemah Prescod-Beckles, Sophia Mankowski, Allie Buchmann and Hunt also got in on the action.

Freshman goalkeeper Poppy Bastock tallied some nice saves in her first collegiate contest before finishing with five on the afternoon.

For the Wildcats, they improved to 2-0 on the season behind the two-goal performance by Úlfarsdóttir (25’ and 57’) while Mallory Glass (18’) and Richardson (84’) also improved their season scoring totals. In total, seven players contributed points for the visitors with Hailey Farrington-Bentil, Rafferty Kugler, Jordyn Rhodes and Dana Dahm tallying assists.

UT Martin will hit the road for its next two contests beginning with a matchup at Appalachian State on Thursday, Aug. 25.