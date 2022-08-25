Mayor Bynum Appointed to Chair Regional Advisory Council

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) recently announced Jake Bynum has been appointed as 2022-2023 Chairman of the Delta Leadership Network (DLN) Regional Advisory Council. Bynum, a 2017 graduate of DRA’s Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy, was appointed by DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins to lead DLI’s alumni network.

“I am proud to appoint Jake Bynum as the new Delta Leadership Network Regional Advisory Council Chair,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. “Mr. Bynum is a dedicated community leader whose passion for strengthening the Delta region is a constant thread in his life’s work. His first-hand knowledge of regional challenges plus his skilled ability to connect with others will be of great value as DRA continues to build leadership capacity throughout the Delta.”

DLN comprises all DLI Executive Academy alumni and is tasked with maintaining relationships among its fellows and graduates to foster regional collaboration, resource sharing, and continued education to support addressing the Delta’s most pressing challenges.

Members of DLN continue their engagement with DLI through state meetings, a specialized leadership track within the annual Delta Summit conference, and continued engagement with current Executive Academy fellows.

Bynum served as an elected member of the Regional Advisory Council beginning in 2020. He was elected in 2022 to serve his third term as Mayor of Weakley County, Tennessee. In 2015, Bynum was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam to serve on the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation Advisory Council and in 2020 was appointed by Governor Bill Lee to the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy as the state’s consumer member.

In addition to his service to the Delta Leadership Institute, Bynum serves his community as deacon at First Baptist Church in Dresden (TN), Trustee for Union University, Chairman of the Weakley County Reading Railroad, Chairman of the Northwest Tennessee Development District and Human Resource Agency, Chairman of Weakley County United Way, and as past president of the Dresden Rotary Club and the Weakley County Chamber.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in Business Administration and earned a Masters of Arts in Leadership and Public Service from Lipscomb University. He currently resides in Weakley County, Tennessee.

“I truly appreciate Chairman Wiggins’s confidence in my ability to lead some of the most phenomenal individuals in the Delta region,” said DLN Regional Advisory Committee Chair Jake Bynum. “It is an honor to be serving the Regional Advisory Council and the Delta Leadership Network. As the Council dives into the work, I look forward to connecting with our members, leaders throughout the region, and staff of the Delta Regional Authority as we strive to make the Network and our communities stronger.”

DLN is coordinated with the DLI university partner, Arkansas State University, to provide membership outreach, logistical support, and program coordination for over 600 members within the eight-state DRA footprint.