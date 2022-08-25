Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave Lauded for Exemplary Leadership

Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave has recently received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President of the Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals (TAPTP) Conference.

The 2022 TAPTP Conference was held in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and hosted by the TAPTP Board of Directors. The TAPTP is made up of all 95 counties in the state with its membership being made up of County Trustees, Collecting Officials. Clerk & Masters, Attorneys, and Assessors of Property who work throughout the delinquent tax chain from assessment to sale. This yearly event is two days long and includes business and committee meetings, continuing education sessions and more.

“I cannot think of a more deserving honor for the admirable service President VanCleave has provided to our local and statewide community. She is a leader who led us while we were all trying to figure out how to safely meet in person as we attempt to reach the other side of a once in a lifetime pandemic. She has served our organization well and has been an open communicator all the way” said Kimberly Wiggins, TAPTP newly elected President.

VanCleave currently serves as the TN Association of Property Tax Professionals’ (TAPTP) Immediate President.