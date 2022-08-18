UTM Soccer Shuts Out Arkansaw State 1-0

The University of Tennessee at Martin soccer squad wrapped up its preseason schedule with an exhibition matchup on the road at Arkansas State on Saturday evening and came away on the winning side with a 1-0 shutout victory.

With the Skyhawks playing two exhibition contests in the lead up to their 2022 season opener, UT Martin dropped its first preseason meeting to nationally ranked Memphis by a 3-0 score on Wednesday. Following a couple days of adjustments and training, the Skyhawks and Red Wolves squared off on Saturday for the second-straight year in a friendly match.

Neither team found the back of the goal until early in the second half when freshman Shayla Addington – a defender – scored the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute shortly after a corner kick courtesy of an assist by Izzy Patterson.

UT Martin was impressive defensively in the contest as the squad held the reigning Sun Belt champions scoreless. Both goalkeepers split time between the posts as Poppy Bastock worked the first half with one save while Rachel Pugh tallied two saves in the second half to notch the combined shutout.

In total, 16 Skyhawks saw action in the match with Addington and Maria Castaldo leading the team with 90 minutes played.

The Skyhawks will now shift their focus on their regular season opener when playing host to Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.