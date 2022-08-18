Library Hosts Back-to-School Bash

CELEBRATING THE RETURN TO SCHOOL – The Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library held its annual back-to-school bash Friday, Aug. 5. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy Legos, board and card games, bubbles, and cornhole and were treated to refreshments. There were also two drawings for prizes and Adilyn Reid and Sophia Freda took home day passes to the Discovery Park of America while Josie Freda won a backpack filled with school supplies. The library holds a back-to-school bash every year to signal the ending of summer and the beginning of a new academic school year.