DMS Cross Country Team Kicks Off Season

The Dresden Middle School girls and boys cross country teams kicked off the 2022 season at the Fleet Feet Jamboree on Saturday at Union University.

Those competing on the 1.5-mile course were Matthew Summers, Wyatt Craig, Miles Cary, Jillien Gallimore, Hudson McDaniel, Kynlee Matthews, Lily Pash, Emma Ramsey, Sasha Rodriguez, Christian Pash, Landon Floyd, Aidan Sides, Caroline Stephenson, Bailey Warbington, and Tre Malone.

Heading up the team are coaches Todd Maxey and Kenneth Coker.

In the girls’ race, McDaniel finished 7th while Rodriguez was 8th and Warbington placed 13th. Those three runners earned a commemorative t-shirt from the event as a substitute for a medal for placing in the top 15 out of 100-plus girls.

On the boys’ side, Floyd was 3rd for the second consecutive year at the jamboree. Pash finished 6th to round out his team’s showing, earning medalist status among the 153 boys in the race.