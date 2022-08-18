Celebrating TN Angus Field Day

Farm Credit Mid-America team members (from left) Ty Smithson and Kimberly Hall from the Dresden, TN office represented the association at the 2022 Tennessee Angus Field Day at McWherter Farms in Dresden. Farm Credit Mid-America strives to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture, and they were able to support that mission as the premier sponsor of this event held by the Tennessee Angus Association. The day included cattle demonstrations, presentations from industry experts, giveaways, and an auction that raised funds for the Tennessee Angus Association.