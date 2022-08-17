Martin Board Approves Purchase of Sewer Camera System

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (July August 8) — The Martin City Board dealt with a light agenda when members met in regular session on Monday, August 8.

Martin board members accepted a bid of $82,000 for a sewer camera system submitted by ICM, which is $86,339 less than a bid received from Sansom totaling $168,339.48.

Additionally, aldermen unanimously approved the purchase of Flail Mower at $10,900. The mower was scheduled to be delivered within eight days.

The board renewed a memorandum of understanding with Northwest Tennessee Development District for the agency to continue leasing a building located at 208 White St., which provides offices for the nutrition site. NWTDD will be responsible for the structure’s utilities, maintenance and repairs. The agreement is in effect from 2022 until 2027.

The second and final reading of an ordinance adopting “rules of the road state traffic statues” received board approval, following a public hearing.

Alderman David Belote stated the annual Magical Martin Day, which takes place at the City Park on Monday, September 5, is a special day for area youth. “One of our vendors, which has been really good to us in the past and usually provides free pizza for 1,000 plus kids, will not be able to do so this year. I think COVID has a lot to do with that.” Belote stated event organizers are trying to do something special for the youngsters. He proposed hosting a “Hot-Diggity-Dog” hotdog eating contest to feed as many kids as possible at the event. Belote asked that aldermen donate $50 each to fund the activity. The board unanimously agreed to host the contest, as requested. The events are part of the annual Tennessee Soybean Festival.

Mayor Randy Brundige announced the next regular city board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 12, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. in the city courtroom.