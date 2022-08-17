Grading Scale Change Said to Benefit Students

BY ERICA MOORE

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

WEAKLEY COUNTY (August 3) – As the result of a state law that began July 1, Weakley County Schools have adopted a new 10-point grading scale for students in grades 1-12. The bill, approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, requires high schools across the state move to the 10-point grading scale.

While the new law is specific to high school students, local schools will include grades 1-12 in the change.

The step will be beneficial according to Assistant Director of Schools Betsi Foster.

“For students and their families, consistency at school is key. Since colleges use the 10-point grading scale, our students will be prepared and familiar with that grading method. Because letter grades determine grade point average, students who use the 10-point scale have an advantage in college admissions. We think it’s another way to set up our students for future success,” said Foster.

On the 10-point grading scale, students will receive an “A” for a score of 90-100; a “B” is 80-89; a “C” is 70-79; “D” is 60-69; and a grade that falls below 60 is an “F.”

Director of Schools Randy Frazier said that scholarship eligibility is affected by the change.

“The bill requires every local education agency to adhere to the new grading system to be eligible to apply for Tennessee lottery-funded scholarships. The majority of our neighboring states are already using the 10-point grading scale, and it’s important that Tennessee students have the same advantages as kids in other states. The change will help level the playing field and open up scholarship eligibility to more of our students,” Frazier said.

The bill, SB0388 and HB0324, passed unanimously through the State House and Senate.