Bethel Recognizes Local Honor Roll, Dean’s List Students 

MCKENZIE (August 8) – Bethel University recognized undergraduates for their outstanding academic work. President Dr. Walter Butler announced the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences spring semester 2022 Honor Roll and Dean’s List student achievements.

Students from Weakley County named to Bethel’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List were:

Dresden – Lillian Freeman, Honor Roll; Alexis Kocsis, Honor Roll;

Gleason – Bailey Bandy, Honor Roll; Edward Castleman, Honor Roll; Gretchen Haynes, Honor Roll; Aubrey Wallace, Dean’s List;

Greenfield – Williams Harris, Honor Roll; Sara Williams, Honor Roll;

Martin – Elizabeth Parnell, Honor Roll; Johana Romero, Dean’s List; Yahaira Ruiz, Dean’s List; William Scarbrough, Honor Roll;

Palmersville – Rachel Childress, Honor Roll;

Sharon – Natalie Seiber, Dean’s List and Samantha Stone, Honor Roll.

“Congratulations to all of you and thank you for making us proud! This year you conquered the challenges and persevered. I have no doubt that you will continue to impress us with your achievements in the years to come,” Butler said.

To qualify for the Honor Roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a “C.”

To qualify for Bethel’s Dean’s List, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.5 – 3.69 and no grade lower than a “C.”

Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, offering both on-campus and online courses.