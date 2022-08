Virginia Lurline Mitchell, 101, of Greenfield, died Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services were Wednesday, August 3, at 4 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation was 3-4 p.m. (today) Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial followed in Brock’s Cemetery, Greenfield. She was born February 27, 1921, to the late Edgar Wilton Ward and Estell Daniels.

