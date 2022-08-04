Sports Hall of Fame to Induct Inaugural Class

WEAKLEY COUNTY (July 18) – The Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame will host its inaugural banquet Saturday, August 13, at the University Center Ballroom on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the honorable Chris Brinkley serving as the Master of Ceremonies.

“We are proud to say that we have the most impressive class of any rural county in the nation, and we would enjoy your company celebrating our inductees,” Sports Hall of Fame representatives noted.

The inaugural class of inductees include:

Chad Clifton

Lin Dunn

Bettye Giles

Dr. Mark Hardy

Derrick Jones

Popeye Jones

Ashley McElhiney Ayer

Tara Tansil-Gentry

Graham Vowell

1965-66 Weakley County Training School’s Men’s Basketball Team/

This banquet is designed to be an incredible night celebrating great athletes from Weakley County. Tickets are $75 each and can be reserved by calling 731-587-3135. Seating for the event is limited. The mission of the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame is to “Honor the Past, Celebrate the Present, Promote the Future. For more information, visit its website at www.weakleycountysportshof.com.