Mary M. Stevenson 1937 – 2022 By Editor | August 4, 2022 | 0 Mary M. Stevenson, 85, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Van Ayer Nursing Home. She was born January 4, 1937, to the late Ezra and Dollie B Long. Services were at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30. Williams Funeral Home Posted in Obituaries