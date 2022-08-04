 Skip to content

Mary M. Stevenson 1937 – 2022

Mary M. Stevenson, 85, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Van Ayer Nursing Home. She was born January 4, 1937, to the late Ezra and Dollie B Long. Services were at Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30.

