Jerry Marvin Pate, 66, of McKenzie, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown, Nashville. A funeral service was Sunday, July 31, at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment was at Hinkledale Cemetery, McKenzie. He was born March 6, 1956, to the late James Marvin and Mamie Jo Dunlap Pate.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home