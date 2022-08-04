Brigance Earns WestStar, Security Bank and Trust Scholarships

MARTIN (August 1) – Carson Brigance, a UT Martin finance major, has received two scholarships as he continues his education at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Brigance recently received the Nick Dunagan WestStar Leadership Scholarship from UT Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program. He has also received the Leaders in Banking Scholarship provided by Security Bank & Trust. Brigance lives in Martin and is in his third year at the university.

The WestStar Leadership Program scholarship was established in 2004 by WestStar alumni to honor Dunagan, co-founder of the leadership program and UT Martin chancellor emeritus. The scholarship benefits a UT Martin student who demonstrates proven leadership skills and displays leadership potential. Preference is given based on high academic achievement and a record of community or university involvement. Brigance’s father, Jason, is a 2011 WestStar graduate, and his grandfather, Jerry, graduated from WestStar in 1997.

The Leaders in Banking Scholarship is awarded to two students annually beginning their third year at the university. In addition to receiving the scholarship, the students complete an internship or work experience with Security Bank & Trust. The scholarship and related internship program are coordinated through UT Martin’s Horace and Sara Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking. Horace and Sara Dunagan were the parents of Nick Dunagan.

For more information about WestStar, contact Virginia Grimes, assistant director, at vgrimes@utm.edu or 731-881-7787. Information about the Dunagan Chair of Excellence in Banking is available by contacting John Clark, interim director, and Traci Crawford, program resource specialist, at 731-881-7350; email jclar138@utm.edu or tcrawf19@utm.edu.