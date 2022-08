Betty Jo Brewer Simmons, 88, of McKenzie, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at AHC McKenzie. Funeral services are Saturday, August 6, at 1 p.m. at Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens.

