Yeargin Family Directs $5,000 Donation to Backpack Program

The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, a Bayer Fund program, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits and schools to help their communities.

Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization or school of their choice.

Farmers will once again be able to enter for a chance to direct an America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation on August 1, 2022.

Local farmer, Alice Ann Yeargin, recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to The Weakley County Backpack Program. The Weakley County Backpack Program will use the funds to feed food-insecure children throughout the school year.

Colin Johnson, president of the Weakley County Backpack Program said, “We are very grateful to the Yeargin family for their support and especially proud that Alice Ann Yeargin was the recipient of this award and directed it to the Backpack Program.

In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.

For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.

“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.

“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”

Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation starting on August 1, 2022. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.