Paracords, Snakes and Nature Hikes Planned at Big Cypress Tree State Park

GREENFIELD (July 25) – From working with paracords to native snakes and taking a hike down the boardwalk, the team at Big Cypress Tree State Park in Greenfield has a slate of activities planned for the upcoming weekend.

SATURDAY, JULY 30th

7 a.m. – Bird Hike – Meet at Visitor Center: Get an introduction to backyard birding with seasonal interpreter Taylor. This hike will be of easy difficulty and focus on the sound identification of common birds. Meet at the visitor center. Bug spray and water encouraged. Optional items include walking sticks, field guides, and binoculars.

10 a.m. – Feature Bird of Prey – Meet at Picnic Shelter: For the month of July, team members will be featuring a different bird of prey each weekend! Which one will it be this weekend? Swing by the picnic shelter and meet them.

11 a.m. – Pelt Station – Meet at Visitor Center: Seasonal interpreter Taylor will be set up in the visitor center showing off some of the pelts and skulls of mammals that can be found at Big Cypress Tree State Park.

1:30 p.m. – Paracord Keychain – Meet at Outdoor Classroom (Paid Program $5 Fee): Join seasonal interpreter Taylor to find out the about the history of paracord and learn how to make your own paracord keychain, potentially useful in survival situations. All materials needed for this activity will be provided. This program costs $5 and requires registration, limit of five visitors. Visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/big-cypress-tree and click on upcoming events to register today.

3 p.m. – Snakes of Big Cypress Tree – Meet at Outdoor Classroom: Curious about what kind of snakes live around the area? Swing by the outdoor classroom to talk to seasonal interpreter Taylor about a few of the snakes that you would find at the park, why snakes are important to the environment, and how to identify venomous versus nonvenomous snakes. She’ll also introduce you to Cornflake the corn snake.

3:30 p.m. – Boardwalk Nature Hike – Meet at Visitor Center: Enjoy a leisurely hike down the boardwalk with seasonal interpreter Taylor to observe and enjoy nature. This hike will be of easy difficulty; bug spray and water are encouraged. Optional items include field guides and binoculars.

SUNDAY, JULY 31st

7:30 a.m. – Bird Watching & Coffee – Meet at Visitor Center: Stop by the visitor center for a cup of coffee before we head over to our outdoor classroom to watch the birds visiting our newly setup feeders. Bug spray and water are encouraged. Optional items include field guides and binoculars.

9 a.m. – Plant Hike – Meet at Outdoor Classroom: Get an introduction to common plants with seasonal interpreter Taylor. This hike will be of easy difficulty and focus on the identification of common flowers and trees. Meet at the outdoor classroom next to the visitor center. Bug spray and water are encouraged. Optional items include walking sticks and field guides.

11:30 a.m. – Paracord Keychain – Meet at Outdoor Classroom – (Paid Program $5 Fee): Join seasonal interpreter Taylor to find out the about the history of paracord and learn how to make your own paracord keychain, potentially useful in survival situations. All materials needed for this activity will be provided. This program costs $5 and requires registration, limit of 5 visitors. Visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/big-cypress-tree and click on upcoming events to register today.

1:30 p.m. – Snakes of Big Cypress Tree – Meet at Outdoor Classroom: Curious about what kind of snakes live around the area? Swing by the outdoor classroom to talk to seasonal interpreter Taylor about a few of the snakes that you would find at the park, why snakes are important to the environment, and how to identify venomous versus nonvenomous snakes. She’ll also introduce you to Cornflake the corn snake.

2 p.m. – Feature Bird of Prey – Meet at Picnic Shelter: For the month of July, the park will be featuring a different bird of prey each weekend. Which one will it be this weekend? Swing by the picnic shelter and meet them.

3 p.m. – Boardwalk Nature Hike – Meet at Visitor Center: Enjoy a leisurely hike down the boardwalk with seasonal interpreter Taylor to observe and enjoy nature. This hike will be of easy difficulty; bug spray and water are encouraged. Optional items include field guides and binoculars.

The 330-acre park is located at 295 Big Cypress Rd. in Greenfield.