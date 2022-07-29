Local Organizations to Assist with School Supplies 

BY ERICA MOORE

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

WEAKLEY COUNTY (July 25) – As the August 8 back-to-school date approaches, area organizations are assisting with school supply needs for Weakley County Schools’ students. With collection efforts taking place in every community, local businesses and individuals are still working to gather supplies to support students.

DRESDEN

Dresden Elementary School: The Dresden Elementary School PTO has organized “Mr. Laughrey’s Locker,” a school supply collection project named in honor of retired principal Mike Laughrey that supports students in need of supplies. Details about the items needed and how to help can be found on the Dresden Elementary School Facebook page.

All Dresden Schools: The Dresden Rotary Club is holding a ‘Pack the Bus’ event to benefit all Dresden Schools on Wednesday, August 3, from 8-11 a.m. in the Dresden Elementary School parking lot. The event was set up to run in tandem with school registration day and community members are encouraged to help pack the bus with school supply items for students who attend any Dresden school. The organization listed supplies needed for all grade levels on the Dresden Rotary Club Facebook page.

GLEASON

Gleason School: Gleason School shared that area churches will again donate items to supply walls that are located in the school. The supply walls contain pencils, paper, notebooks, crayons, folders, and travel size hygiene items. The supplies are available for students as needed.

GREENFIELD

Greenfield School: The City of Greenfield announced the fourth year of coordinating the Back-to-School Supply Drive in support of Greenfield School students. Local sponsors of the supply drive will provide all school supplies for students in grades K-5. Paper, pencils, erasers, and pens will be covered for grades 6-12.

MARTIN

Martin Primary and Elementary Schools: The Charger Foundation in Martin will again provide schools supplies for both Martin Primary and Elementary Schools’ students this year.

Martin Middle and Westview High Schools: The Charger Foundation will also provide paper and pencils for students attending Martin Middle School and Westview High School. For more information, visit the Charger Foundation Facebook page and website: chargerfoundation.org.

SHARON

Sharon School: Local churches will provide school supplies for all students.

COUNTYWIDE STUDENTS IN NEED OF ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE

For families in need of additional assistance, WE CARE Ministries will be helping with supplies for students in grades 6-12 on Thursday, August 4, from 9 a.m. until noon. This supply assistance will require registration and drive-through pickup. Supplies include paper, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, folders, colored pencils, tab dividers, colored markers, index cards, and backpacks. Register by calling 731-587-6257, or in-person on Mondays or Thursdays at the WE CARE Ministries office at 530 North Lindell St. in Martin.

In planning for the purchase of school supplies, shoppers can take advantage of Tennessee’s annual tax-free weekend that is set for July 29-31. Back-to-school purchases on clothing, supplies, and computers will be exempt from state sales tax. A new addition this year, grocery items will also be tax exempt during the entire month of August.

Weakley County Schools faculty and staff extends appreciation to all individuals who contribute to benefit students. The sponsors list includes but is not limited to: WE CARE Ministries, Inc.; GREENFIELD: The City of Greenfield, First Baptist Church Greenfield, First Presbyterian Church of Greenfield, Greenfield First United Pentecostal Church, Bethel Baptist Church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Greenfield Church of Christ, Daystar Church, Greenfield Banking Company, Johnson’s Tabernacle Church, Kiwanis Club of Greenfield, Lighthouse Apostolic Church, Greenfield United Methodist Church, Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church, St. Luke Missionary Baptist, Tate Family Foods of Greenfield, Howard D Happy, and Special Occasion; GLEASON: Sandhill Baptist Church of Gleason, First Baptist Church of Gleason; MARTIN: The Charger Foundation and SHARON: Corinth Baptist Church, Victory Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Church of Christ – Sharon, and Daystar Church.

To find school supply lists, visit the school’s Facebook page. For updates to this story and for more information, visit weakleycountyschools.com.