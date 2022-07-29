Greenfield Passes FY 2022-2023 Budget

BY DAVID FISHER

During the June meeting of the Greenfield City Board, board members unanimously approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget on third and final reading without any discussion.

The budget includes no property tax increase, leaving the property tax rate set at $1.7322 per $100 of assessed value.

At the end of the current fiscal year, the governing body estimates balances as follows:

General Fund = $1,093,084

Drug Control Fund = $30,120

State Street Aid Fund = $148,331

Sanitation = $181,716

Water and Sewer Fund = $4,883,704

The budget for FY 2022-2023 shows projected revenues in the General Fund totaling $1,266,272 and total appropriations of $1,260,486, leaving $5,786 in the Fund Balance. The beginning cash balance amounts to $1,087,298 and the ending cash balance is $1,093,084.

The projected revenues in the Drug Control Fund total $3,060 and expenditures amount to $1,000. The beginning cash balance is estimated at $28,060 and ending cash balance amounts to $30,120.

Total cash receipts in the State Street Fund amounts to $76,900 and total appropriations are projected to be $69,500. The beginning cash balance is $140,931 and ending cash balance amounts to $148,331.

In the Solid Waste/Sanitation Fund, total cash receipts are projected to be $175,250 and total appropriations are estimated to be $161,000.

The Water and Sewer Fund shows total revenues of $646,550 and total appropriations in the amount of $635,430. The beginning cash balance equals $4,872,584 and ending cash balance is projected to be $4,883,704.

Additionally, the board voted to reserve $9,989 for the senior center. At the end of the year, the money not spent for the senior center provided by United Way is placed in the General Fund.