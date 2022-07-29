Fair Events Bringing Community Together

A Community Wide Worship Service will take place as part of the second annual Weakley County Fair, which is being held at the Gleason Raceway this year.

The event begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, with a free ice cream social, sponsored by Prairie Farms. Pastor Jeremy Powell of Crosswind Church in Union City will lead the Worship Service. Local singers are welcome to participate by contacting Phyllis Hammer at 731-514-3893. All denominations are welcome to attend. Admission and parking are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair and meet under the big tent.

“Weakley Countians have been through so much in the last 7 months – let’s come together and have our spirits lifted with some wholesome fun and fellowship,” Fair organizers noted.

The following week, the Weakley County Fair will present Rare of Breed concert at the Gleason Raceway. Rare of Breed has gained success and great momentum with a musical styling they call “GodTwang.” They blend country and Christian music with hip-hop to create a fresh and unique sound.

Youth groups and congregations are encouraged to attend.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 5. Admission is $3 for youth 17 years and younger, and $5 for those 18 and older. Bring a chair and friends.

More information about this year’s Weakley County Fair may be found on its Facebook page.