Dr. Buttrey Accepts Director Position at DPA

UNION CITY (July 18) – Dr. Emalee Buttrey has joined Discovery Park of America as the museum and heritage park’s director of education, programming and museum experience. Buttrey will help set strategic vision and manage implementation of the museum and heritage park’s mission-oriented education initiatives and fundraising events targeting a regional audience.

Buttrey comes to Discovery Park with more than 15 years of experience in education, research and communications. She received her Doctorate of Philosophy in Agriculture from West Texas A&M University. Most recently, she has been serving as the assistant director of the honors programs and associate professor of animal science at the University of Tennessee at Martin. She previously worked at Louisiana Tech University and the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Service. Buttrey and her husband live in Martin, where they own and manage BERG Livestock. They have two children, and Buttrey is very active in church and civic organizations in West Tennessee.

“We’re all excited to have someone with Emalee’s experience join the leadership team here at Discovery Park since the work she does will impact the experience of every child and adult who visits us,” said CEO Scott Williams. “Especially important will be the role she will play in the work our education department does with school groups from throughout the region and the management of the docent and volunteer programs.”

Buttrey may be reached at ebuttrey@discoveryparkofamerica.com.