Cheyenne Jordan Bradberry 1948 – 2022

Cheyenne Jordan Bradberry, 74, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on July 20, 2022, in a local hospital after a long-term illness. Cheyenne was born in Seymour, Indiana. At a very young age, she moved with her family to Kingsport, Tennessee. Cheyenne graduated from Lynn View High School in 1966. After marrying Bill, she relocated to Chattanooga.

We are heartbroken to lose Cheyenne. She was the kindest soul in every way and always anticipated the other person’s need in all she did. Cheyenne previously worked at Hickory Valley Christian School for 15 years where she spread her kindness and touched many lives.

She is predeceased by parents, Christopher Leo and Mildred Evelyn Jordan.

Cheyenne is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bill Bradberry; her sons Andy Arnold, Lee (Brooke) Arnold, and Chris (Amy) Bradberry; her sisters Penny (Harvey) Kent, Jill Jordan,and April (Jeff) Jordan. She leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Addie, Liam, and Harper Arnold and Anna Kate and Carter Bradberry.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 30, from 1–3 p.m. at Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist – North Chapel. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Lung Association.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com

Paid Obituary: Chattanooga Funeral Home