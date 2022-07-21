Weakley County Retired Teachers Hold June Meeting 

Submitted by Weakley County Retired Teachers

Weakley County Retired Teachers held its June meeting at the Southside Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, Dresden. Hostesses for the meeting were Lillian Stoker, Mary Louise Myrick, Melba Bell, Hazel Hankerson, and Jerry Simmons. The red tablecloths displayed the beautiful green plant center pieces. The green plants were distributed as door prizes with Mrs. Lillian reserving one for WCRTA president, Wanda Powell. Renae Kimsey catered a lovely meal.

Since June meetings are when the Association memorializes the loss of any members for the year and since the meeting fell between Memorial Day and Flag Day, the candlelight service was devoted to eulogizing the loss of Larry Myrick, who was a committed member of WCRTA, serving as a past president, current vice-president, and on various other committees and projects.

Jerry Simmons and Wanda Powell led the tribute to Mr. Myrick as they reminisced about his life as a student and athlete at Dresden High School, husband to Mary, father to Scott, Sandy and Suzanne, and friend to many; his career, which was devoted to education, as a coach and teacher, principal, evaluator for Career Ladder, and concluded as assistant superintendent of Weakley County Schools. A candle was lit in memory of other teachers who passed away this year, but not WCRTA members. Lastly, a candle was lit in memory of U.S. veterans, notably George Myrick, Larry’s father, who gave his life in World War II.

Psalms 1 was the scripture read as it was so applicable to the character of Larry Myrick.

Mr. Simmons used Psalms 139 to inspire everyone to, “Look up to God; God is always looking down to us.” God knows everything we do; we should rejoice that He cares. Mr. Simmons offered the blessing for the meal.

In the business session, a report was given on the West Tennessee Retired Teachers Meeting that been held in May at the Martin Public Library. President Powell expressed appreciation to the dozen members of WCRTA who had attended the meeting. As WCRTA was the host for this meeting, members’ presence was important. Betty Nan Carroll, treasurer, reported a memorial had been made to St. Jude’s in honor of Larry Myrick. The following officers were elected for 2022-2023: President Wanda Powell; Vice-President Pam Harris; Secretary Carol Bowlin, and Treasurer Betty Nan Carroll.

Retired educators are highly encouraged and needed to join WCRTA in our efforts to support the teachers and students in the public schools and to support public schools, period. We were pleased to welcome P. K. Kelley as a new member.

TRTA is the only organization in Tennessee totally dedicated to promoting and supporting the rights and needs of retired public school employees and serving as their advocate in legislative and other policy-making bodies.

WCRTA is scheduled to meet September 21, at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

Retired teachers are welcome to visit and enjoy an informative program by Mike Barker, who is a member of the TCRS Board. Please bring questions/requests to Barker about Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.