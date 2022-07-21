Weakley County Fair Offering ‘Something for Everyone’

The 2nd annual Weakley County Fair is right around the corner, slated to begin July 30 and run through August 6.

This year’s event will take place on the 50-acre grounds of the Gleason Raceway Park. The inaugural event last year offered a variety of activities within only a three-day window. This year’s event features a livestock show, circus, rodeo, helicopter rides, a petting zoo, art show, a pet parade, games, contests, an ice cream social, and more.

“This county, especially Dresden, has been through so much in the last seven months, so we feel that this is time for some good, wholesome fun and fellowship. We feel like the fair will raise people’s spirits and bring our county together,” Weakley County Fair board member Phyllis Hammer said to the group of Martin Kiwanians during their July 6 meeting when Hammer was a guest speaker.

Details about the daily scheduled events are available on printed materials distributed throughout the county, on the Weakley County Fair’s social media Facebook page, and through local media.

Kiwanis treasurer Steve Lemond showed appreciation for Hammer’s guest appearance and sharing of information by presenting her with a certificate showing a donation in her honor will be made to the Martin Public Library.