Shooting, Robbery Leads to Murder Charges

Man Found Dead in Weakley County Last Week; Couple Arrested for First-Degree Murder

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@magicvalleypublishing.com

MCKENZIE (July 10) – Two people are facing murder charges after allegedly robbing and shooting a Milan man in rural Weakley County last week.

According to a press release issued by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, July 10, deputies were dispatched to Bells Store and Patterson roads just outside of McKenzie for a report of a person lying in the road. They found Terry Beard, 49, of Milan on the side of the road deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation of the incident led officers to Tiffani Kaye Grogan, 28, of Dresden. She was taken into custody and charged with First-Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

A second suspect, Julian Hardin, 36, of Mobile, Alabama, was sought by law enforcement agencies. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Most Wanted alert for Hardin. Following a joint investigation by the WCSD, TBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Hardin was located near 7080 Palmersville Hwy. 89 and taken into custody Saturday, July 16. He is also charged with First-Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Hardin was sought by police in Daphne, Alabama, in 2010 for his allegedly shooting a victim in the leg from a vehicle while the victim was walking down the street.

News outlets also report Hardin was sought in Alabama in connection to at least four robberies in 2020.

Grogan is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Weakley County Detention Center. Hardin is being held without bond in the detention center. The pair will appear before Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore today (Wednesday, July 20).