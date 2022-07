Renee Elizabeth Martin-Janes, 63, of Dresden, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Her wishes were to be cremated. She was born March 26, 1959, to the late Raymond Martin Sr. and Ruth (Latronica) Martin. A memorial service will be held September 17, at 1 p.m. at the Obion County Public Library.

