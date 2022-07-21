Long Term Recovery Group Helping Tornado Survivors

DRESDEN (July 12) – As of June 23, Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group, along with the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), have completed 166 screenings, in which the survivors were asked, “Are you able to recover on your own?”

Of the 166 screenings, 39 survivors said they would be able to recover on their own, 70 survivors said they were currently unsure if they could recover on their own and 57 said they could not recover on their own, according to a press release issued by the Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group.

Survivors’ needs determined during the screenings include the following:

Chainsaw Teams/Tree Removal – 36

Tarping – 6

Exterior Debris Removal – 35

Interior Clean Out – 12

Terrain Corrections – 7

Mold Abatement – 9

Access and Functional Needs – 5

Repair – 54

Rebuild – 13

Transportation – 13

Temporary Housing – 13

Permanent Housing – 27

Emotional/Spiritual Care – 11

Financial Assistance – 50

Utilities – 6

Medical/Medical Equipment – 8

Household Goods: Appliances – 30

Household Goods: Furniture – 33

Household Goods: Other – 39

Food/Nutrition – 39

Clothing – 29

Baby Needs – 7

Advocacy – 43.

During the screenings, it was determined that 127 survivors are in need of case management. Thirteen of those cases have been closed, according to the release.

The WCLTRG Allocations Committee has facilitated the payments of more than $23,000 to meet needs of survivors in case management during the past two months. Funding has been provided by Dresden Church of Christ, Dresden Elks Lodge, Dresden First Baptist Church, Dresden Rotary Club, Greenfield Church of Christ, Lebanon Church of Christ, and the Weakley County Baptist Association.

The Recovery Center, located inside of the Weakley County Personal Development center at 8250 Hwy. 22, Dresden, is open Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to support survivors locally. The center is covered by two case managers. Walk-ins are welcome or people can contact the center at 731-699-7913.