Dresden Board Moves Forward with City Hall Project

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (July 18) — Dresden’s City Board meeting convened Monday, July 18, after last week’s meeting was cancelled, due to the lack of a quorum.

The board dealt with a broad agenda, including the Municipal Complex project that will house the City of Dresden’s City Hall, Police Department and Fire Department.

With this goal in mind, the board sought to secure a construction management firm to oversee the project.

Municipal Complex Construction Manager

The board voted to hire Henson Construction Services from Jackson, led by Cary Henson, whose construction management firm built the Weakley County Jail and several major school construction and remodeling projects. Henson was favored over Nabholz Construction Management based in Arkansas.

Hutcherson, Nanney and Peeler Properties

The board discussed purchasing properties, located on West Main Street across from the south side of the court square, owned by Dickie Hutcherson, Keely Nanney, Frank Peeler and Tony Winstead. The reason for this is because their lots are in the area where plans called for building a municipal complex to house Dresden City Hall, Police Department and Fire Department. The municipal complex will also feature a safe room for local citizens to use when a tornado or other threatening weather is forecast to come through the area.

Peeler requested $14,000 for his 1,900 square feet lot, which equates to $7.36 per square feet.

The city offered to pay the same price per square foot for Hutcherson’s property, at $16,737.52; and Nanney $6,697.60 for her 910 square foot lot.

However, Hutcherson informed the city he and Nanney are asking fair market value for their properties. Hutcherson would not commit to a specific price in writing, but said he estimated it would cost the city around $300,000 to purchase his and Nanney’s properties. According to Mayor Jeff Washburn, Nanney stated her property is worth approximately $80,000.

“I cannot recommend spending $300,000 on those two lots,” the mayor said. He suggested the city proceed without the Hutcherson and Nanney properties.

The mayor stated he was instructed by Winstead, to contact his daughter, Tiana, concerning purchasing his property located on the corner of Main Street and South Wilson Street (a dog-leg on the site of the former Majestic House). However, he needs an email or an address in order to contact her and send her information about what the city is planning on doing.

The mayor suggested working with the Winsteads to see about purchasing a piece of property off the back of the Winstead lot that’s about 20 feet wide by 38 feet long, or at least obtain a permanent easement.

“It would be beneficial to the Winsteads, as well, because we would be using that part of the property for ingress and egress for our sewer line coming into the whole block.

“There is another way to get sewer across there, but it’s not the best way. The engineers say the best way is to come straight back behind all of those buildings and maybe tie into a manhole where our parking lot is located, then go out to a new manhole that will be set on South Wilson Street, about where the Woodmen of the World building previously set. Also, a sewer line has to come out from where the Cumberland Presbyterian Church is being rebuilt.” Mayor Washburn stated the sewer line would be easily accessible when a structure is built on the Winstead property.

“I would recommend the city purchase the Peeler property for $14,000, which is a very reasonable price,” the mayor said.

After hearing Mayor Washburn’s report, Alderman Gwin Anderson made a motion to purchase the property at $14,000. Alderman Moore seconded the motion and commented the citizens of Dresden need to see progress. The motion passed unanimously.

The mayor stated the city needs to be moving forward with finalizing the plans for the municipal complex, because FEMA officials need to know what the city is going to build, so they can be budgeting for it.

However, Alderman Anderson stated the city shouldn’t do anything regarding having an architect draft a plan for the municipal complex, until the city knows what property it has to work with, therefore, he advocated obtaining the Peeler property before proceeding any further.

The mayor mentioned the city has the deeds, in hand, for several donated properties, which gives the city a lot more land to work with than it had previously.

Alderwoman Sandra Klutts asked if there is sufficient space for the complex to be built.

Mayor Washburn stated, although the Fire Department may have to be reconfigured, he believes there is plenty of room for it to be included in complex.

The mayor mentioned the city has the deeds, in hand, for several donated properties, which gives the city a lot more land to work with than it had previously.

“I’ll keep you updated about the easement and things of that nature,” he said.

Alderman Dilday inquired about using city-owned property adjacent to the planned municipal complex for a parking lot to supplement the existing parking lot.

Mayor Washburn stated the city owns a lot on the east side of Poplar Street, which is already cleared and paved for municipal parking, and could be used by the public, as well as city personnel. In 2012, there was a burned-out house on the property and Simmons Bank donated the lot to the city.

Storm and Construction Debris Removal

Mayor Jeff Washburn addressed the status of the removal of debris left in the wake of the December 10, 2021, tornado, and explained what materials FEMA funds will and will not cover.

He stated the cleanup contractor has hauled away 2,000 tons of debris from the temporary storage site at the city water tower on Jones Street, thus far. The mayor noted the contractor hauls away 80 truckloads per day and dumps the debris at the landfill in Milan.

“In the next five or six weeks, we should have about all of that hauled away, then we can address the debris pile at the sandpit behind the FedEx building,” Mayor Washburn said. “We have a lot of vegetative debris out there that we have received a permit from the state to burn. At that point in time, we’ll be working with the fire department to burn or dispose of that vegetative debris.”

Dresden resident Bob Spelling, who owns property at 445 Taylor St., stated his house was severely damaged by the storm, so he hired a contractor to tear it down. Spellings said he attended a city meeting about five weeks ago regarding storm debris removal. “When I left that meeting, it was my understanding, it was my responsibility to get the debris moved to the side of the street and the city had some FEMA money to contract somebody to remove the storm debris,” Spelling said. “Shortly afterward, I tore the house down, which was about two weeks ago. I got a letter from city hall saying it was my responsibility to get the debris removed. Now, it has shifted from storm debris to demolition debris. So, when did it change from storm debris to demolition debris? Demolition debris was not mentioned at that town hall meeting.”

Mayor Washburn explained, according to FEMA, the debris from buildings that were scattered on the ground and in the streets is eligible for FEMA funds to cover the cost of removal to a dumpsite. However, the cost of debris removal from damaged structures left standing that had to be torn down is the responsibility of the property owner (and/or their insurance companies).

However, the mayor noted there were some property owners who had their construction debris moved to the street, anyway. Although FEMA earlier stated construction debris was ineligible to be removed by the city’s debris removal contractor, because they determined Dresden had done its due diligence trying to prevent construction debris from being moved to the streets, approximately three weeks ago, FEMA agreed pay for having it removed, up to the date stated in their letter to the city. He noted Spelling’s house was still standing after FEMA set the deadline, and the construction debris was, therefore, not eligible to be removed by the city’s contractor.

Spelling said he paid a private contractor $170 per hour, and this cost him a lot of extra money, which could have been avoided if he had known this in advance.

The mayor stated FEMA is looking for a construction manager for the Long Term Recovery Group, who will be responsible for rebuilding and remodeling houses damaged by the storm. “Some folks have already been contacted and a case manager has been working with them for the last several weeks to get scheduled for potential reconstruction. There are some folks who lost their homes that I hope will be strongly considered for a complete rebuild. There’s a house located on the corner of West Main and North Cedar Street that’s in the process of being rebuilt by a non-profit organization. They’ve been digging the footing the last few days, and we should see something going up above ground pretty soon. So, that’s one house that’s being rebuilt with local funds that were donated; and hopefully, there will be others.”

Residential and Commercial Building Inspector

Mayor Washburn announced Dresden’s former commercial building inspector, David Kelley, died of a fatal heart attack and offered condolences to his family on behalf of the city.

Instead of having separate building inspectors for commercial and residential structures, the board agreed it was in the city’s best interest to hire a single person certified to conduct both types of inspections.

The city advertised for someone to fill the position, but had no replies.

Mayor Washburn contacted Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley, regarding the commercial building inspector the City of Greenfield uses, and Chief Dudley provided contact information for that individual to the mayor.

With that in mind, Mayor Washburn recommended hiring Ricky Watkins, who is also a state building inspector. He said Watkins lives in Brownsville and works for the City of Bolivar, but also performs inspections all over West Tennessee, including Greenfield, South Fulton and other municipalities. Dresden would pay the $100 fee that Watkins charges per inspection, which costs the city nothing, since the fee is provided by the building contractor.

The mayor stated, if Watkins is given a day or two’s notice, concerning a requested inspection, Watson should be available to perform the inspection most anytime. “He’ll do his best to accommodate the builders,” Mayor Washburn said.

After hearing from Mayor Washburn, the board unanimously approved hiring Watkins to serve as both residential and commercial building inspector for the City of Dresden.

Leaf Machine Purchase

The purchase of a new leaf blower machine, which vacuums up leaves, was discussed, because the 10-year-old machine has constant breakdowns, due to component failure.

The possibility of borrowing an old leaf machine from a neighboring municipality that will be acquiring a new leaf machine sooner than when Dresden could have one delivered, or purchasing one from government surplus, were discussed, in order to get through this year.

Anderson asked if any of the landfill money could be used for the leaf machine purchase.

Mayor Washburn said he believes it is a possibility to use some of that money for that purpose.

Alderman Ralph Cobb asked if the $69,000 donated to the city could be used for purchasing the leaf machine, if the FEMA funds cannot be used for that purpose, “so the taxpayers won’t be out so much money.”

The mayor stated he thinks it could be used to help purchase the leaf machine, but he will ask “before proceeding down that road. It’s going to be awhile before we’re going to have to make a payment for the leaf machine.”

After considering several options, Alderman Anderson made a motion to go ahead and purchase a new leaf machine at $89,991.14 and Alderman Willie Parker seconded the motion. The board approved the purchase by unanimous vote.

The machine will be delivered in January or February.

4-Way Stop Light Bid Approved

The board approved a bid for the construction and installation of a four-way stop light at the intersection of East Main and Cedar streets at $32,408.37, submitted by Shelby Electric Company of Memphis.

The stop light was damaged in the December 10, 2021, tornado.

The project includes a mast arm pole, four-way stop light, signal cable conductor, installation of the pole to the existing circle bolt pattern pier, connection to the existing control box, and all materials and labor.

Alderman Anderson stated the city really has no choice but to replace the light, and moved to approve the bid.

However, the mayor pointed out the city will be reimbursed by FEMA, once the project is completed.

Property Donated to Santa’s Helpers

Chace Kesterson requested the board’s permission to store surplus items from Santa’s Helpers in a city-owned storage building, located on a property the corner of Jefferson and Lane streets. He stated the city would have to cut the lock and remove any city property, then he would move any trash to the curb to be picked up.

Mayor Washburn said the building is located on a lot the city acquired a few years ago in a tax sale, where a partial house was demolished and hauled away. The storage building is a two-car garage with metal siding and sliding doors. Alderman Moore stated, rather than getting into a possible liability issue over allowing the building to be used for storage, he would prefer deeding the property to Santa’s Helpers, and made a motion to that effect.

The motion to donate the property to Santa’s Helpers was approved by unanimous vote.

Kesterson thanked the board for donating the property.

Surplus Equipment Auction

The board approved a resolution selling city-owned surplus equipment at an upcoming auction that will be held by Marvin Alexander Auctioneers, and the proceeds will be put back into the city’s treasury.

Aldermen Reports

Alderman Lyndal Dilday asked about the status of a residential structure located at 125 Valley View Rd.

The mayor remarked, “The house that’s in terrible condition and it needs to be on the condemnation list, in my opinion.”

“The water was turned off in March, and the yard has not been mowed this year,” Alderman Dilday said. “It looks like they had a moving sale, and everything that didn’t sell was still out in the yard.”

Mayor Washburn stated Mr. Gallimore, who resides behind the Valley View property, has expressed concern over the condition of the building and lot at that location and how they continue to deteriorate.

City Recorder Jennifer Branscum stated she sent out letters to property owners, Chase and Jessica Higgs, who reside in Dyersburg, telling them they need to clean up the property and get it back in shape, but there has been no response, and nothing has been done to alleviate the problem.

“This is the second time the city has addressed that property in recent years,” the mayor said. “Previously they cleaned it up, but recently, they appear to have just walked off and left it.”

Alderman Dilday asked about the building material FEMA promised to provide to assist with rebuilding efforts in Dresden.

“That’s going to fall under the Long Term Recovery Group,” Mayor Washburn said.” They’re going to house it somewhere; and they’re looking at our property across from the walking trail, as a possible location to use as a storage facility. They have not made a firm decision where that’s going to be stored. They’re not going to warehouse, only lumber. They’re going to store furniture and things like that in it, as well, to provide needs following the tornado.”

Alderman Moore asked about the status of donated funds for storm victims.

The mayor stated he would contact Weakley County Economic Development Director Justin Crice, who co-chairs the Long Term Recovery Group, to give a report.

“As of the last of June, approximately $17,000 had been disbursed to various people in the community out on Sharon Highway 89, that had unmet needs,” Mayor Washburn said. “But there is a lot more that needs to be done and hopefully we’ll see that happening soon.”

Employee Reports

Mayor Washburn complimented Parks and Recreation Director Joey Winstead saying, “He did a really good job of hosting a post-season tournament at our park this year. It was well attended and well organized. The fields were well prepped.”

Announcements

Alderman Anderson said, “To fulfill an obligation this board signed off on about a week ago, I make a motion to rescind the order of censure the board placed against the mayor at the last meeting.” The motion was seconded by Alderman Moore. When the question was called on the motion to rescind the censure, aldermen Anderson, Moore and Cobb voted in favor of the motion, while alderpersons Dilday, Klutts and Parker voted against it, resulting in a tie. Mayor Washburn broke the tie by voting in favor of the motion to rescind the order of censure.