Charles Thomas “Tom” Butts Jr. 1953 – 2022

Charles Thomas (Tom) Butts Jr., 69, of Cordova, Tennessee, passed away on July 7, 2022, in Cozumel, Mexico, after a brief illness. There will be a Celebration of Tom’s Life for all who would like to attend on Saturday July 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at The Purple Iris of 1895 event venue located at 113 N. Poplar St. in Dresden before he will be laid to rest beside his father in Sunset Cemetery later that afternoon.

Tom was born July 6, 1953, to the late Charles Thomas Butts Sr. and Ann Elizabeth (Lowe) Garcia. He attended school in Dresden throughout his preparatory school years, graduating from Dresden High School in 1971. Tom then completed his college studies at the University of Tennessee at Martin earning a degree in Criminal Justice in 1976. He then moved on to a career in law enforcement working as an officer for both the Dresden Police Department and the Sharon Police Department before becoming an Investigator for both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and then the State of Tennessee Fire Marshals offices over the course of the next 20 years. Later, Tom was employed with Special Response Corporation of Sparks, MD working for them for 19 years up until his passing, reaching the position of Site Supervisor in 2005. He enjoyed this job because it allowed him to travel to a variety of places and see parts of the world that he might otherwise have never seen.

Tom was an avid sports fan. He participated in many sports during his school years, excelling in both basketball and football for DHS. He fondly remembered those days for the rest of his life. He maintained his love of sports throughout his life as a fan of the UT Vols, Baltimore Ravens and the Memphis Grizzlies. He was also a licensed private pilot who loved to fly as well as being a very skilled guitar player.

Tom is survived by his three children, Charles Thomas Butts III and his wife Jennifer; Alissa Little and her husband Steve; and Julie Henderson and her husband, Eddie, all from Arlington, Tennessee. A sister, Margaret Ann Shannon of Birmingham, Alabama. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family instead make a donation to the Dresden Tornado Relief Fund in his name.

Paid Obituary: Family